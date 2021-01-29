Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $6.08. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2,825,989 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.00.

The company has a market cap of C$886.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$282.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

