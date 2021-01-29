Veros (VRS) One Day Volume Tops $198,067.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Veros has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. Veros has a market cap of $10.72 million and $198,067.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for about $8.73 or 0.00026407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00877416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.89 or 0.04242089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

VRS is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

