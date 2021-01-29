Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC) Trading Down 14.3%

Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 530,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 128,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £360,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

About Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC)

Vertu Capital Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business in the financial services sector, including fund management businesses, niche investment banks, trustee and custodian services businesses, and financial planning businesses. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

