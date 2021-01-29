Vid Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Vid token can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $33,375.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vid has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00126616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00311680 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,485,123 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

