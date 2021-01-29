Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) Shares Down 2.2%

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

