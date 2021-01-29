Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $48.02 million and approximately $175,921.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,029 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

