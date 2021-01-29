WeOwn Market Cap Achieves $942,063.88 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $942,063.88 and $509,095.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.17 or 0.04193762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017920 BTC.

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

WeOwn can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

