Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR opened at $194.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average is $182.90.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,463 shares of company stock worth $9,568,812. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Earnings History for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit