Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR opened at $194.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average is $182.90.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,463 shares of company stock worth $9,568,812. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

