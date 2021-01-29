Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Trading Down 3.3%

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

In related news, Director Marsha Panar sold 186,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$32,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 465,071 shares in the company, valued at C$81,387.43.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

