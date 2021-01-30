Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.06. 32,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALRS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

