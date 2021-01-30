Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $257,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABTX. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

