Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $719.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $58,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $257,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABTX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.