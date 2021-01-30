Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

AMAL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

