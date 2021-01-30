American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

AAL traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $17.17. 113,054,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,988,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. 140166 increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

