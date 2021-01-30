Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 796,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,008. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

