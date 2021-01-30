Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%.

NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $137,356.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,572.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

