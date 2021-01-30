Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

