Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%.

Shares of BDGE opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $482.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc bought 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

