Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632. The company has a market cap of $123.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

