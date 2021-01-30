CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $11.50 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a PE ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CFB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

