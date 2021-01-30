CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a PE ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 1.42.

CFB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Earnings History for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit