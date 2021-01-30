East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

