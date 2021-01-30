East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

