Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Shares of FICO opened at $450.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

