Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.32. 65,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,762. The stock has a market cap of $376.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

