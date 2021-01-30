Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

FMNB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 65,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Earnings History for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit