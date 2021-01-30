Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

FMNB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 65,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

