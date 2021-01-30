First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221 in the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.