FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.62. 27,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $68,673. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

