HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 65,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,608. The company has a market cap of $357.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

