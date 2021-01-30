HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 65,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,608. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

