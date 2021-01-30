Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Releases Earnings Results

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 29,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $226.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HBMD shares. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.