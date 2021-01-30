Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

IBCP stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,413. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

