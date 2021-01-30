Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $109.91 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

