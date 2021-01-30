Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 62,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $857.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

