Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $29.82. 62,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,902. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $857.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

