Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%.

Shares of MPB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

