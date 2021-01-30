Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%.
Shares of MPB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.
Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.