OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OPBK opened at $7.59 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $46,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock worth $106,640.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

