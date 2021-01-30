Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $11.53 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $223.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

PVBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

