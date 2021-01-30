Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 86,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

