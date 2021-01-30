Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.