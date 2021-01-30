Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%.

Shares of SONA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 106,605 shares of company stock worth $1,230,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

