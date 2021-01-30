Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $657.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

