Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and have sold 16,000 shares valued at $443,355. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

