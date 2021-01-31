Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $16.07. 1,632,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

BY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.