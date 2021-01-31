First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.
NASDAQ FRBA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
