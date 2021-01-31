First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Get First Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

FRBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.