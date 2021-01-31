Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

HAYN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 162,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.10 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Earnings History for Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit