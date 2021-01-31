Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

HAYN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 162,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.10 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

Get Haynes International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.