Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.
Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 114,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.