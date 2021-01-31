Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 114,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.