Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $26.06 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $235.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

