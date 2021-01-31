Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

OBNK opened at $31.59 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

