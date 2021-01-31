Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.
OBNK opened at $31.59 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.
In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.
