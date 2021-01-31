SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%.

SBFG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 15,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

